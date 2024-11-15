Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. Buys 43,000 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 43,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $969,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 326,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,355,568.36. This trade represents a 15.18 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OPCH opened at $22.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.49. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 134.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,516,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,896 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 10.2% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,492,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,204,000 after purchasing an additional 599,589 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,863,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,541,000 after buying an additional 404,811 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,605,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,870,000 after buying an additional 218,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Option Care Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,518,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,842,000 after acquiring an additional 63,955 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

