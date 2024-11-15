Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. Buys 43,000 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 43,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $969,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 326,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,355,568.36. This trade represents a 15.18 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Option Care Health Price Performance
Shares of OPCH opened at $22.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.49. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 134.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,516,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,896 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 10.2% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,492,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,204,000 after purchasing an additional 599,589 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,863,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,541,000 after buying an additional 404,811 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,605,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,870,000 after buying an additional 218,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Option Care Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,518,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,842,000 after acquiring an additional 63,955 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Option Care Health Company Profile
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
