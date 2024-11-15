Harbour Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Chimera Investment worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 1,188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 703.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 16,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Chimera Investment Increases Dividend

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 46.48% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Chimera Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CIM

Chimera Investment Profile

(Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.