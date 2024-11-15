Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 1,994 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17,525.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,372,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348,183 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,060,000 after acquiring an additional 586,170 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.3% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,000 after acquiring an additional 252,150 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 213,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 89,727 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 66.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 48,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $137.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.35. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.15 and a one year high of $139.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

