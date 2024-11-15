Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 1.06% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,207,000. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 58,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,110,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 84,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF alerts:

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of QFLR opened at $28.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $103.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.00. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $29.88.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio representative of the NASDAQ-100, while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.