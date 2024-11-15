Harbour Investments Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $272.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.49 and its 200-day moving average is $253.31. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $205.49 and a 52 week high of $276.02. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

