Harbour Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 597.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIW stock opened at $107.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.77. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $85.68 and a 1 year high of $111.64.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

