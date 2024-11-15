Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,807 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 691.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 515,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,040,000 after buying an additional 450,620 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 1,088.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 355,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,561,000 after purchasing an additional 325,620 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,379,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 14,112.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 142,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,610,000 after purchasing an additional 141,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 647,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,962,000 after purchasing an additional 104,096 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ STRL opened at $182.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.14 and its 200 day moving average is $128.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $201.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.29. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, EVP Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 18,700 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $2,685,133.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,677,950.89. The trade was a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.