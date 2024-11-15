Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14, Zacks reports. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $105.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Hallador Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Hallador Energy stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.38. 1,362,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,407. The stock has a market cap of $569.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Hallador Energy has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $13.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HNRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hallador Energy from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hallador Energy

In related news, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 184,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,282.94. This represents a 15.69 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Zarrell Thomas Gray purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,750. The trade was a 17.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 51,000 shares of company stock worth $308,840 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

