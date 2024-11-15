Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Stock Price Down 7.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) were down 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.76. Approximately 26,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 68,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.
Gyre Therapeutics Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02.
Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Gyre Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.75% and a negative return on equity of 119.54%. The firm had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
About Gyre Therapeutics
Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.
