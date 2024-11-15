GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 86,883 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,883 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.17% of EverQuote worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EverQuote by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 30,699 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 244,503.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after buying an additional 293,404 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the first quarter valued at about $2,167,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in EverQuote in the second quarter valued at about $782,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EverQuote news, Director George R. Neble sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $48,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,517.40. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $103,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,664.14. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,305 shares of company stock valued at $363,780. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $18.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.79. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $28.09. The firm has a market cap of $659.85 million, a P/E ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 1.06.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $144.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.30 million. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 162.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

EVER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EverQuote from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

