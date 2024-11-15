GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 17,787 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,787 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in PriceSmart by 76.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 237.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

In related news, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 5,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $497,566.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,106.18. This trade represents a 20.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Mccleary sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $358,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,569,076.42. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,960 shares of company stock worth $1,535,673 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

PriceSmart Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $88.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.85. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $94.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.87 and a 200-day moving average of $86.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Featured Articles

