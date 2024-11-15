GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 2,919 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 31.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Kanzhun by 25.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 700,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after purchasing an additional 141,275 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 329,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. GGV Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 350.8% in the 1st quarter. GGV Capital LLC now owns 2,366,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 53.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 540,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 187,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Kanzhun Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of BZ opened at $13.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.55. Kanzhun Limited has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $22.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $263.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa America raised Kanzhun to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kanzhun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BZ

Kanzhun Profile

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.