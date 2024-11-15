GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.18 Million in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,956,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,532,000 after buying an additional 192,397 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,319,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,007,000 after purchasing an additional 237,347 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,018,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $473,118,000 after purchasing an additional 56,989 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,809,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $440,394,000 after purchasing an additional 82,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,063,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $140.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.75. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Valero Energy

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.