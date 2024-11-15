GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,019 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 2.63% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 101,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 324.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 106,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 27.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 280,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. 41.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.31. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

