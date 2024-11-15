GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Stake in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in PACS Group in the 2nd quarter worth $19,584,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in PACS Group by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 378,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after buying an additional 123,654 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in PACS Group in the 2nd quarter worth $8,946,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PACS Group in the 2nd quarter worth $8,905,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PACS Group in the 2nd quarter worth $8,850,000.

Get PACS Group alerts:

PACS Group Trading Down 10.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PACS opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. PACS Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PACS Group ( NYSE:PACS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $981.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACS Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of PACS Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PACS Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PACS Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PACS Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PACS

PACS Group Profile

(Free Report)

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.