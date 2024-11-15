GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 26,089 Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 153.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,089 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Vital Energy worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTLE. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,250,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 96.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 19.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,723,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,227,000 after acquiring an additional 282,574 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 52.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 22,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vital Energy by 800.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 541,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,263,000 after acquiring an additional 481,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Vital Energy Price Performance

VTLE stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.34.

Insider Activity

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $459.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.58 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 25.09%. Vital Energy’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Energy news, COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 2,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $61,135.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,130.02. The trade was a 6.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $285,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,306.64. This trade represents a 11.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,168 shares of company stock valued at $502,017. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp downgraded Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vital Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Vital Energy from $41.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Vital Energy from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vital Energy

Vital Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.