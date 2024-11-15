GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Cencora by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Cencora in the third quarter valued at about $2,086,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cencora by 1.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,223,750.40. The trade was a 7.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Down 2.6 %

Cencora Increases Dividend

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $243.41 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.11 and a fifty-two week high of $251.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COR

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.