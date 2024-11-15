Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.90 to $2.50 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of TV stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $3.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.88.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $812.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.2% in the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 16,944,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,937,000 after purchasing an additional 993,295 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 25.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,618,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,705 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,061,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,561,000 after buying an additional 19,024 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 841,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 91,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter worth about $1,463,000. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

