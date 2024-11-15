Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GGAL. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.32. 1,944,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,926. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGAL. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter valued at $253,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

