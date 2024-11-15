Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $3.76

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 3.7626 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $15.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of PAC opened at $182.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.14. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a twelve month low of $129.76 and a twelve month high of $197.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $224.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

