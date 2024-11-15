Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Trading Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.32 and last traded at $13.35. Approximately 28,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 39,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Greenwich LifeSciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $168.26 million, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45.

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.