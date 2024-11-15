Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Short Interest Down 21.3% in October

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the October 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 547,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of GTBIF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.29. 463,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,864. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.40. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $16.33.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $286.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.96 million. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 5.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GTBIF shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Roth Capital raised shares of Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Thumb Industries presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

