Gouws Capital LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Gouws Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 2.3% of Gouws Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,694. The company has a market cap of $86.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.51. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $161.43 and a 52-week high of $203.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.