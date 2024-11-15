GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Citigroup

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

GoodRx Stock Down 2.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $9.26.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $83,921.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,680,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,479,000 after buying an additional 943,226 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 260.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 44,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 32,104 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 26,262 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

