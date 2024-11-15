Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co cut its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEM. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,499,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,999,000 after acquiring an additional 51,990 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 148,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GEM opened at $32.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.22. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.16.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

