GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the October 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 80.0 days.

GMO internet group Price Performance

OTCMKTS GMOYF remained flat at $17.80 during trading on Thursday. 2,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385. GMO internet group has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19.

Get GMO internet group alerts:

About GMO internet group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

GMO internet group, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. The company offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, website production support, WiFi providers, customer support, electronic seals, online shopping, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for GMO internet group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO internet group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.