GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the October 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 80.0 days.
GMO internet group Price Performance
OTCMKTS GMOYF remained flat at $17.80 during trading on Thursday. 2,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385. GMO internet group has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19.
About GMO internet group
