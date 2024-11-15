Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the October 15th total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.26. 349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,013. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.93. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $15.69.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This is an increase from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

About Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF ( NASDAQ:EFAS Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC owned 0.39% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

