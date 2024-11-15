Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the October 15th total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Price Performance
Shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.26. 349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,013. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.93. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $15.69.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This is an increase from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF
About Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF
The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.