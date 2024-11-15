GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.38, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.80) earnings per share.

GeoVax Labs Stock Down 3.3 %

GOVX stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59. GeoVax Labs has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $11.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOVX. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of GeoVax Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Friday. Noble Financial lifted their price objective on GeoVax Labs from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on GeoVax Labs in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

