Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Oppenheimer Analyst Says

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.80% from the company’s current price.

GENI has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Genius Sports from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

Genius Sports Price Performance

Genius Sports stock opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Genius Sports

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $64,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $67,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter worth $78,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter worth $84,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

