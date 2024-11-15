General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in General Mills by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $3,190,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,379,054.08. The trade was a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,555 shares of company stock worth $4,657,676. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $64.71 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

