Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Trading Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 158,392 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 96,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Gear Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

