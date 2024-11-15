Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Trading Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 158,392 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 96,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
Gear Energy Trading Up 2.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48.
About Gear Energy
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gear Energy
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.