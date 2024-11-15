GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Given New $367.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $301.00 to $367.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GEV. Guggenheim assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Hsbc Global Res cut GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.55.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
