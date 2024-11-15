GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co cut its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,291.04. The trade was a 12.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $82.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.24. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $94.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.30%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.