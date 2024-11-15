Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Craig Hallum

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Gambling.com Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GAMB

Gambling.com Group Trading Down 4.3 %

Gambling.com Group stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 196,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,951. Gambling.com Group has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17. The firm has a market cap of $442.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 22.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAMB. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 1,997.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 38.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 29.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Gambling.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.