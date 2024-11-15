Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$27.18 and last traded at C$25.41, with a volume of 593180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Galaxy Digital from C$20.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Galaxy Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Trading Down 0.8 %

Insider Activity

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.86. The stock has a market cap of C$3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 3.17.

In related news, Director Christopher Charles Ferraro sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.70, for a total value of C$61,709.67. Also, Director Erin Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$180,000.00. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Galaxy Digital

(Get Free Report)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.