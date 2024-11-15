FY2024 EPS Estimate for Roper Technologies Raised by Analyst

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Roper Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $18.21 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $18.12. The consensus estimate for Roper Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $18.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.36 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.53 EPS.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.32 earnings per share.

ROP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.80.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $564.77 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $508.22 and a 12-month high of $579.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $552.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.95%.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,125,250. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

