FY2024 EPS Estimate for Prime Medicine Decreased by Analyst

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Prime Medicine in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He now expects that the company will earn ($1.69) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.68). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prime Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Prime Medicine’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Prime Medicine from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of Prime Medicine stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $471.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.09. Prime Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 19.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Prime Medicine by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prime Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 32.5% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

