FY2024 EPS Estimate for Group 1 Automotive Raised by Analyst

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Group 1 Automotive in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $38.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $38.27. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $38.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q4 2024 earnings at $9.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $9.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $10.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $9.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $41.99 EPS.
Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $9.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.87 by $0.03. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of GPI stock opened at $411.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.00. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $255.73 and a fifty-two week high of $422.28.
Group 1 Automotive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 5.01%.
In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 79 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.01, for a total value of $29,546.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,928.59. The trade was a 1.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 54.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at $1,305,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at $205,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.
