FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the October 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.
FullNet Communications Price Performance
OTCMKTS FULO remained flat at $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,657. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28. FullNet Communications has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.41.
About FullNet Communications
