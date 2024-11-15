FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the October 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

OTCMKTS FULO remained flat at $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,657. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28. FullNet Communications has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.41.

FullNet Communications, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; Internet access services; web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions.

