FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 445 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 265.7% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $31,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $235.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.64. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $215.81 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

