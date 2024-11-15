FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $773,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,774,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 174,815.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 467,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,274,000 after purchasing an additional 466,757 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 352.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,669,000 after purchasing an additional 360,909 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,526,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,516,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,697,000 after acquiring an additional 298,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.31.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $510.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $477.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.58 and a twelve month high of $533.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.