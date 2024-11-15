FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Decreases Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in CRH were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 336.4% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of CRH by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in CRH by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.55.

CRH Stock Performance

NYSE CRH opened at $99.89 on Friday. CRH plc has a one year low of $58.57 and a one year high of $102.51. The company has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.62.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

