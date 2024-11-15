FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys 76 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Plc increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 426,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 135,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 119.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 13,209.4% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 72,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 71,727 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 64,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $165.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.03 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

