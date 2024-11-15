FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,026 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.53% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 31,608 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $821,000.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of BATS YJUN opened at $21.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.62.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

