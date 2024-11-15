FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) President David H. Devilliers, Jr. Sells 1,281 Shares

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $39,992.82. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 60,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,014.14. The trade was a 2.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FRP Trading Up 0.5 %

FRPH traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $30.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,842. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $587.08 million, a P/E ratio of 76.73 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.56.

Get FRP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FRP

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of FRP by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in FRP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in FRP by 68.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in FRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FRP in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.