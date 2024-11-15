FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Shares Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.44 and last traded at $23.47. 111,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 149,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.
FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.
About FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund
The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.
