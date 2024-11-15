FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$262.75, for a total value of C$420,400.00.

Shares of TSE:FSV traded down C$0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching C$260.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,407. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of C$193.77 and a 52 week high of C$267.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$251.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$227.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.28, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 107.03, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.337 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of FirstService from C$182.00 to C$194.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

