First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,676 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Archer Investment Corp owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ROI Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3,428.1% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 322,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 313,467 shares in the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.95. The company had a trading volume of 67,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,551. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.