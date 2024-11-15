First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the October 15th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FEX stock opened at $109.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $83.40 and a 1 year high of $110.92.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3502 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $5,227,000. FMR LLC raised its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 48.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,192,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

