First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Barclays

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $12.75. 226,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,196. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.80. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.51.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

